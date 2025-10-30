Cincinnati Bearcats Football Release Uniform Combination For Road Battle Against Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with a fun uniform combination for this weekend's late-night affair against the Utah Utes.
UC is rocking black helmets with the C-Paw logo, white jerseys and white pants for the road clash.
Cincinnati is stepping into a loud, hostile environment on Saturday, the likes they haven't felt since the 20-17 loss to Nebraska in Week 1.
“We'll prepare for that," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week. "One good thing about having the indoor facility here, is that we can really crank up the volume. That's how we'll practice the next couple days here and work on our silent cadence. Communication will be really key offensively, and watching them on film. Texas Tech, early in the year, didn't use a silent cadence, but they had seven false start penalties. Colorado this past weekend, they did not use the sound either. I've seen guys use it. I've seen guys not, prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
