Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati Bearcats Football Shake Up Offensive Staff As Transfer Portal Dies Down

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is saying goodbye to offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brad Glenn and shaking up the offensive coaching staff hierarchy.

Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas and offensive line coach Nic Cardwell are now replacing Glenn as co-offensive coordinators under head coach Scott Satterfield, while Vijay Stingley is moving from inside receivers coach to the full-time receivers coach role Glenn held since coming to Cincinnati with Satterfield in 2023.

Thomas and Cardwell have been instrumental in developing major talents like Brendan Sorsby and John Williams at Cincinnati.

“As two former quarterbacks, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Pete day in and day out for a long time now,” Satterfield said in a press release. "His player development skills and field vision have not gone unnoticed. I'm excited to watch him and Coach Cardwell build off each other."

He had glowing praise for Cardwell as well, whose offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this past season.

"Our offensive line has set the tone for our team during my time here at Cincinnati,” Satterfield said. “From Nic's work the first two years to last year's group being among the nation's best by multiple metrics, he is very deserving of this expanded role."

Stingley has risen up the ranks at Cincinnati since coming to the program to start the Satterfield era. That room has leveled up each season along the way.

"Vijay has done an outstanding job within our program,” Satterfield said. “It has been awesome to watch him grow as a rising star in this industry over the last several years. He was instrumental in our improvements at receiver last fall, and I'm looking forward to watching him take the reins this year."

The Bearcats now have two new offensive coordinators and Nate Woody manning the defense entering Satterfield's fourth season calling offensive plays as UC's head coach.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk