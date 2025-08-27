Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases First 2025 Uniform Combination With New Helmet Ahead of Nebraska Battle
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' football season is so close, amidst the first uniform release of the 2025 campaign. It's stamped by a brand-new UC football helmet added for the first time since 2019, along with a nice tribute patch on the jersey in honor of late offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly.
Cincinnati is rocking an all red uniform in the first game of the season against Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The helmet features the classic "Cincy" script
The Bearcats are trying to hand Raiola and his fresh set of offensive weapons an upset loss in brand-new uniforms they are wearing for the first time on Thursday.
"He's got some dudes to throw to out there," Satterfield said about Raiola. "I would anticipate him being a really good quarterback. I think he was the number one quarterback in the country, maybe coming out. So, he certainly has all the talent in the world to make all the throws. It'll be a great challenge for our defense to try to confuse them a little bit, try to make them force the ball in some places. We have to be ready to go for anything that may try to do and put up with."
Check out the threads Cincinnati is trying to topple Raiola in below with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night:
