Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Opening Depth Chart Ahead of Season Kickoff Against Nebraska
CINCINNATI — The 2025 official Cincinnati Bearcats Football depth chart is live as Cincinnati finalized its top positions across the roster.
The positions of note stayed mostly the same throughout fall camp, with Deondre Buford maintaining a starting role at right tackle (Ethan Green is backing him up) along with Taran Tyo, Gavin Gerhardt, Evan Tengesdahl, and Joe Cotton down the line.
On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati went with the expected choice of Matthew McDoom as their top cornerback and will have Logan Wilson flanking him on the other side after his one-year stint at safety last season.
It's all systems go for Cincinnati as it tries to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers as betting underdogs this Thursday.
“It’s a little different, playing a midweek game,” Satterfield said about the earlier game. “This Sunday is a Tuesday for us according to our schedule, we always count back from game day. It’ll be a short week for us playing on a Thursday, but we’re playing on ESPN during opening weekend, so it will be a great opportunity for us to go out and see what kind of team we have.”
Check out the full depth chart below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk