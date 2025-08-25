All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Opening Depth Chart Ahead of Season Kickoff Against Nebraska

A few notable battles won.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Willie Goodwyn (23) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Willie Goodwyn (23) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The 2025 official Cincinnati Bearcats Football depth chart is live as Cincinnati finalized its top positions across the roster.

The positions of note stayed mostly the same throughout fall camp, with Deondre Buford maintaining a starting role at right tackle (Ethan Green is backing him up) along with Taran Tyo, Gavin Gerhardt, Evan Tengesdahl, and Joe Cotton down the line.

On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati went with the expected choice of Matthew McDoom as their top cornerback and will have Logan Wilson flanking him on the other side after his one-year stint at safety last season.

It's all systems go for Cincinnati as it tries to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers as betting underdogs this Thursday.

“It’s a little different, playing a midweek game,” Satterfield said about the earlier game. “This Sunday is a Tuesday for us according to our schedule, we always count back from game day. It’ll be a short week for us playing on a Thursday, but we’re playing on ESPN during opening weekend, so it will be a great opportunity for us to go out and see what kind of team we have.”

Check out the full depth chart below:

Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Cincinnati Depth Chart / Cincinnati Bearcats Football

