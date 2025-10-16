Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Uniform Combination For Oklahoma State Battle
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are taking the show on the road this weekend and dropped the latest uniform combination for their battle against Oklahoma State.
The team is rocking an all-white combination under the lights.
Cincinnati is trying to get to 3-2 all-time against the Cowboys with a road victory.
“We have a better team than we did when we struggled when we went there last time," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "We've been able to build out our team the way we like, tough, gritty, hard, nosed players that play fast, that play physical. You feel a lot better about going to Stillwater this year than you did two years ago, with what we have on that plane that we're going to be taking over there. We have a lot of belief in the locker room, too. I think that's huge. They believe they'll go out and play well. They believe they’ll go out and get the win. Believing is something that is hard to get, but you get that through hard work, through adversity, all the things that we've gone through the last two years. We love this team and our guys and we've been saying this since media days, it's a different team with a different mindset.”
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
