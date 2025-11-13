Cincinnati Bearcats Football Reveals Uniform For Home Battle Against Arizona
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football is rocking an all-black look for its latest football contest this weekend against Arizona.
It's black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for the Cats as they try to bounce back from last weekend's 45-14 loss to Utah.
Arizona has only played one bad game this season and would love to spoil Cincinnati's full-control path to the Big 12 Championship Game.
"They're playing physical, creating a lot of turnovers," Satterfield said about the Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday. "When I first turned on the film, that was probably one thing that stood out. Everybody talks about how he's [Noah Fifita] a great quarterback. He’s started 31 games, so he's done it for a long period of time. An incredible player puts pressure on the defense.
"Some really good wideouts, good running game as well. The running game is overshadowed by the passing game. They finished the game off against Kansas by running the football on the last drive. We're excited about the opportunity to be sitting here playing in the middle of November, tied for first place in the Big 12. We're excited about that opportunity because our goals are still set in front of us. We have to have a great week of practice this week, and our preparation will determine how we go out and play.”
Cincinnati battles the Wildcats Saturday at noon ET on FS1, as they get ready to wear all-white uniforms. Check out the Bearcats' combination below:
