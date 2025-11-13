Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Offensive Line Makes National Award Semifinalist Group
CINCINNATI — Make it four national award semifinalists for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team. The entire offensive line got a nod this week as semifinalists for the 2025 Joe Moore award, which annually goes to the nation's best offensive line.
Cincinnati has allowed just two sacks this season, the fewest in the nation.
They've munched on the ground as well, ranking third in the country in yards per rush (5.99) and fifth in yards per play (7.29).
“This year, we've been very efficient in the run game," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "We are one of the most efficient teams in the country running the football. We have to be able to run the football. And that comes in a lot of different ways. It's running at the right time. It's running the quarterback. We need to run the quarterback, but also try to create some space where our backs can have more room to make people miss. We have to be able to mix all that in.
"We have to run the football better and control the clock a little more. We would love to somehow have the ball a little bit more than we've had in some of these games and run some more offensive plays. That would be awesome. For us, it just really comes down to execution up front and starts with our offensive line. They've had a really good year, but this will be another great challenge for the guys up front.”
Cincinnati also has semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award (Brendan Sorsby), Dick Butkus Award (Jake Golday), and Jim Thorpe Award (Antwan Peek Jr.).
They get to showcase their skills again on Saturday at noon ET against Arizona.
