Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Raising 2026 NFL Draft Stock Through Early Portion of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Jake Golday is getting some serious 2026 NFL Draft buzz after leading all FBS players with 26 tackles through two games of the 2025 season. CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner and The Athletic's Dane Brugler both highlighted him on X recently.
Golday's athleticism and size have helped Cincinnati allow just 40 total points through two games.
"UC LB Jake Golday has had a bunch of 'wow' reps through two weeks," Renner posted. "Type of rangey, jumbo LB (6-4, 240) that everyone in the NFL is looking for. Trending towards a top-100 pick."
He is currently tied with Antwan Peek Jr. for the highest-overall Pro Football Focus grade on Cincinnati's defense (80.9). Golday has just put his head down and grown his game day after day following his transfer into the program from Central Arkansas last year.
He's staying humble amidst all this fanfare, but UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby was happy to heap praise on him after Saturday's win. He called Golday the nation's best linebacker, while the thumper earned props from his head coach as well.
"Jake [Golday] had another amazing game. He was all over the field today. I think, 14 tackles and another sack. So, really proud of the way he played in particular," Satterfield said after the win.
Golday should be able to rack up major numbers this weekend (if he even gets a full workload) against one of the worst FCS schools in the country, Northwestern State.
