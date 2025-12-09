Pair of Bearcats Stars Projected As Top 50 Selections in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team should get multiple players drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft after one player got selected in 2025. Brendan Sorsby is right in the mix and just got mocked in the first round by CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards.

Jake Golday also got slotted in his latest projection, going 49th to the Indianapolis Colts. He'd be teaming up with former Bearcats like Sauce Gardner and Alec Pierce.

Sorsby went 31st overall to Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. It would be a fantastic landing spot for him to develop. He is the seventh-best quarterback on the Mock Draft Database consensus big board and 76th-ranked player overall.

"There has been significant discussion about Brendan Sorsby returning to school as one of the most coveted quarterback options in the transfer portal," Edwards wrote. "If he receives early-round feedback from the College Advisory Committee, then it will be tough to turn it down. Sorsby is a bit volatile, but he offers everything a team would want out of its franchise quarterback. He becomes the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford."

Golday is one of the top projected linebacker picks in the draft. He is ranked 68th overall and fifth among linebackers.

"Golday looks like a Lou Anarumo linebacker. He is smart and plays with physicality. The Colts have cycled through players at the position, but hope to have found stability in the form of Golday," Edwrads stated.

