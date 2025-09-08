Multiple Big Passing Plays Highlight Cincinnati Bearcats Top Moments Against Bowling Green
CINCINNATI — There were a few really impressive plays by the Bearcats football team during Saturday's 34-20 win over Bowling Green as Brendan Sorsby and the passing offense got things rolling in the right direction.
Sorsby had one of his best passing games at Cincinnati, with 333 yards and three touchdowns on 71% completion. Jeff Caldwell got a third of that production with five catches for 105 yards and a score.
"Obviously, give a lot of credit to Bowling Green," Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I think they always do a really good job with their kids in that program. They're not intimidated coming into any environment and then Coach (Eddie) George and his staff has done a really good job with this team.
"There were times I thought we looked great today, we were dominant, and then other times, we let them back in the game. They did a really good job of controlling the clock, keeping the ball, keeping the ball away from us, and the third downs and fourth downs and continuing their drives.”
Check out some of the top plays from the game as Cincinnati prepares for its final non-conference game of the season against Northwestern State:
