Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Leaders Preview Liberty Bowl Battle Against Navy

CINCINNATI — A bunch of UC football representatives took to the press conference podium on Wednesday to preview Friday's Liberty Bowl action against the Navy Midshipmen in Memphis, Tennessee.

Defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt, offensive coordinator Brad Glenn, WR Cyrus Allen, TE Joe Royer, QB Brady Lichtenberg, and LB Jonathan Thompson.

All of the team leaders are excited to showcase UC football in front of a national audience. Head coach Scott Satterfield spoke once already this week about the whole event.

“We’re very excited to be here in Memphis,” Satterfield said on Tuesday. “We’ve been looking forward to this for what feels like a month, practicing back home and getting geared up for this awesome occasion. This bowl game has a rich tradition, and I can’t wait for Friday to get here.”

The Bearcats have a Wednesday and Thursday practice this week to get ready for the triple option whirlwind from Navy.

“It’s very difficult,” Satterfield said about defending Navy’s triple option attack. “I spent some time at previous jobs where we played some option teams in our conference; you have to spend a lot of time on it. It’s assignment football. You have to be in your gaps; you have to have great eye control. You have to tackle well.”

Joe Royer has clear NFL Draft prospects in April, but he is still representing for the city and school that helped him earn that status.

"It was tough. I don't mean this in a bad way, but if I was from anywhere else in the world and not Cincinnati, I probably would not be playing in this game," Royer said. "I think just about everybody I talked to said I shouldn't play. But, you know, me and my dad thought it was important for me to play one last time represent Cincinnati and where I'm from, and play for these coaches and these guys one last time, they helped save my life. So I felt like I owe it to them to come out here one more time and play with them."

Check out all of the comments from UC's other leaders below, including Royer diving into his love for Cincinnati as the biggest reason he's playing on Friday:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk