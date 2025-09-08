Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Unit Wins Weekly Award Following Win Over Bowling Green
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' offensive line has been the biggest strength of the team so far this season, and that got cemented further following a Week 2 win over Bowling Green, 34-20.
The Big 12 voted Cincinnati's unit the top offensive line in the conference for its showing. The Bearcats are one of 12 teams to not allow a sack so far this season, and while the team only ran for 3.7 yards per carry this week, the running backs left a lot of yards on the table, and they went over 200 yards rushing in Week 1.
“Hopefully, we can figure them both out at the same time and don’t just keep going back and forth," Sorsby said about the run and pass. "But no, no concern in the run game. Obviously, we threw it really well today; that was working for us. They did a really good job up front, just shedding blocks and stuff, getting off and making tackles, making contact in the backfield, making it tough on us to run the ball effectively. But at the end of the day, we figured out a way to put points on the board.”
Cincinnati's high-powered offensive line is getting ready to maul FCS Northwestern State this Saturday.
