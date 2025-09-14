Cincinnati Bearcats Stack Highlights in Historic 70-0 Win Over Northwestern State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team hammered Northwestern State 70-0 on Saturday, and it produced a bevy of highlights to pick from as the team moves into its first bye week of the 2025 season.
Brendan Sorsby had a historic performance as the first Big 12 quarterback to throw five touchdowns in a quarter. He was hyper accurate and finished 15-15 for 253 yards and six total scores.
The Demons are one of the worst FCS teams in the country, but it was exactly how you're supposed to play and execute against a team like that.
“I would say, just continue to clean up just the mental mistakes, whether that's just messing up an assignment or something," Sorsby told the media after the historic win. "Also, just the pre-snap penalties, still too many of those, obviously. And then, just continuing to learn from the mistakes that we make, and just try not to make them again. Because when we do get into Big 12 play, that can't happen. These games are going to be closer; they're going to come down to the wire for the most part. It's our job to eliminate those mistakes and try to move on.”
Check out the top plays below:
