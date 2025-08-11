Cincinnati Bearcats Star Named to Third Major Preseason Watchlist Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Dontay Corleone made it onto a third preseason watch list this offseason. He is a part of the Bednarik Award group named on Monday. The award is earned by the nation's best defensive player each season.
He also made it onto the Bronko Nagurski and Outland trophy watchlists as well. It follows him being ranked the highest among Cincinnati's three players on The Athletic's annual freaks list.
"'The Godfather' returns to the Freaks List for the third time," Bruce Feldman noted recently. "Corleone is a three-time all-conference pick who has produced 109 tackles, 17 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks in his 34-game career. Last year, the 6-0 ½, 336-pounder made first-team All-Big 12. He now bench presses 485 pounds, squats 615, and can do a sumo deadlift at 585 pounds. Despite his massive body, Corleone has very nimble feet. This offseason, he clocked a 1.71-second 10-yard split, which would’ve been the third fastest among defensive tackles at this year’s combine. His 7.44-second three-cone drill time also would’ve been the third fastest at the combine in his position group."
Cincinnati now has players named to nine award watchlists this season.
Corleone is the only one named on multiple lists.
