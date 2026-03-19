Cincinnati Bearcats Star Named Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Talent

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yates released his latest top 50 big board for the 2026 NFL Draft, and one Bearcat made the list: Jake Golday.

He has the Bearcats linebacker ranked 46th overall and third among LBs behind Ohio State's Sonny Styles and Georgia's CJ Allen.

"A former Central Arkansas standout who spent two seasons at Cincinnati, Golday was an absolute force in 2025," Yates wrote. "He has impressive size to go along with significant range and versatility. Golday can get downhill and affect the running game -- but sometimes he takes too aggressive an angle on perimeter runs -- while also flashing rush ability from the edge (harkening back to his days as a defensive end at Central Arkansas). Though he doesn't have much on-ball production yet in pass coverage, his natural movement skills suggest it's an area in which he can become a real factor."

Rising Talent

Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golday is in the top five of his position group along with tight end Joe Royer. Both are expected to get drafted at some point next month, along with Dontay Corleone and possibly more Bearcats. Jeff Caldwell (147th on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database) and Cyrus Allen (204th) are in the mix to be Day 3 picks.

"The 2026 Consensus Big Board aggregates data from multiple sources for a balanced prospect ranking," The Mock Draft Database states. "It uses rankings from 118 big boards, evaluating talent across positions. It also incorporates 888 first-round mock drafts, showing team priorities for top prospects. Additionally, 1,035 team-specific mock drafts provide context on franchise-specific selections. This approach delivers a reliable, well-rounded projection for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Check out the top-five position groupings Golday and Royer are in from Yates:

Tight Ends

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

3. Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

4. Marlin Klein, Michigan

5. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Linebackers

1. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

4. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

5. Josiah Trotter, Missouri

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