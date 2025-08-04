Cincinnati RB Tawee Walker Gaining Speed, Comfortability in New Offense
CINCINNATI — Tawee Walker is no stranger to going away from home for fall college football camp. The Wisconsin transfer turned UC starting running back went away with Luke Fickell's team last season and did it again this summer with UC.
Walker chatted with me about the whole experience this past weekend. Wisconsin has been practicing for a few weeks in the summer at UW-Platteville.
"I kind of did something similar to this at Wisconsin," Walker noted over the weekend. "Went out to Platteville. Went out there for about two weeks. Kind of the same environment."
The 5-9, 218-pound bruiser has one year of eligibility left after rushing for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Badgers this past season. Walker transferred there for the 2024 season from Oklahoma and has 782 career offensive snaps of experience.
He should make for a strong backfield combination with Evan Pryor after amassing a 74.9 PFF grade on 458 snaps last season as Wisconsin's leading rusher. Walker can bounce off tackles well, forcing 46 missed tackles in 2024. He hasn't offered a whole lot in the passing game with 22 career catches for 109 yards, but he told me that's been a big emphasis for him this offseason.
Check out our full conversation below in the final hours at Camp Higher Ground:
