Cincinnati Star Dontay Corleone Named to Pair of Preseason Watchlists
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football star and pivotal defenisve lineman Dontay Corleone earned a spot on a pair of preseason watchlists this week.
The Bearcats best defensive player is recognized on the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Award wathlists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's best defensive player at the end of each college football season, while the Outland Trophy goes to the best interior lineman.
Corleone is primed to have his best season as a Bearcat after dealing with blood clots last season. He still earned his third career all-conference honor in the process. He made his 2024 debut in the Bearcats’ second game of the year and wrapped the season with 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
“We’ve had a great offseason,” Satterfield said about UC at Big 12 Media Days earlier in July. “I’m excited about our football team this year. We brought back a lot of great players this year. It starts with that, but we were also able to add some great players in the transfer portal this offseason. I think we added a lot of speed, especially in the wide receiver room, making us a much more explosive football team. The Big 12 Conference is outstanding from top to bottom. Any team is capable of winning the Big 12, including the Cincinnati Bearcats.”
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby also got a preseason watchlist nod from the Maxwell Award this week.
