Dontay Corleone, Jake Golday Seizing NFL Combine Opportunity As NFL Careers Get Rolling

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a strong contingent of players at the 2026 NFL Combine, including Dontay Corleone, Jake Golday, Joe Royer, and Jeff Caldwell.

The first half of that group stepped to the podium and chatted with the media on Wednesday. Corleone won't be working out for teams during the draft process as he focuses on getting 100% healthy for his rookie NFL season.

He can still impress in other ways, though, and is meeting with the Bengals, among other teams.

"Forget what football is. I would just say, as a person nowadays, like, I think you need a locker room guy, a guy the team can look to when adversity comes," Corleone said to FOX19's Joe Danneman about his leadership strengths. "Get the team's spirits up and then, second of all, be a dominant force up the middle. Wherever you need me, I'm gonna be disruptive."

Corleone is honored to carry on the Bearcats' strong draft legacy this decade. He is ranked 97th on The Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and eighth among defensive tackles.

"It's an honor, man. But I think that 2021, class, especially when I got there, paved the way for us," Corleone said. "That's why I also didn't transfer, because I know I can get drafted as a Bearcat. So just give everything I got and just learn it from them."

Golday echoed a similar work-ethic sentiment as his defensive line counterpart.

Golday is ranked 54th on the consensus big board and fifth among linebackers.

"That was definitely the big stepping stone I needed to make," Golday said about transferring to UC in 2024. "Cincinnati had all the resources for me to be able to grow and to become the player that I am today. Being able to prove that I could compete at the highest level was also a huge deal. It wasn't easy leaving Central Arkansas, being the leader over there, and then having to diminish all of that to go to Cincinnati and start over. It was a huge step for me, but I think it was really good for me and my growth."

The back half of Cincinnati's group will speak later this week.

Two minutes with Cincinnati native and UC product Dontay Corleone.



* On the impression he wants to make

* On being the next wave of UC to NFL

* On playing through injury

* On what would be a successful draft pic.twitter.com/r3oXerEywT — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 25, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk