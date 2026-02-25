Cincinnati Bengals 2026 NFL Combine Prospect Visit Tracker

CINCINNATI — The 2026 NFL Combine is here, and with it brings plenty of prospect visits for the Bengals across the week of testing in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cincinnati has seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with six residing in the top 10 of their respective rounds.

It's the next checkpoint in a massive offseason for director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the Bengals.

"I wake up with a singular focus on how to make this team better," Tobin said last month. "It's what I do. It's a part of who I am in this city that is my home, and it hurts when we're not representing the city the way that we need to. I think we're capable of it, but we've got to find the solutions to win and produce in the critical moments of games. The last two seasons have been derailed by critical moment execution errors. We have to find the group of 11 to put out there that will execute in the critical moments, and I believe that we'll do that.

"I'm confident. I think there are great days ahead for our football team. There is a lot of work to do. We're motivated to do it. We're excited to be here to do it. I'm excited to be here. I don't take this for granted. I work for a fantastic football team in a wonderful city that's my home. I'm humbled by that, I really am. We have areas of concern; we have reasons for optimism."

Check out our complete tracker of the Bengals combine visits below. We will update this throughout the week.

Peter Woods

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have met with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. He's one of the many candidates to be the 10th overall pick.

“I bring a lot of positional versatility," Woods said. "That’s one of the best parts of my game. I’m a game disruptor.”



The Bengals certainly need more disruptors on defense. Check out the other players they've met with at the 2026 NFL Combine below:

Zane Durant

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bengals also met with Durant. He's one of the many defensive tackles that they'll meet with in the coming days. He's projected to be a day three draft pick.

