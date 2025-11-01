ESPN's College Gameday Features Brendan Sorsby Ahead of Utah Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got centerstage treatment on the latest version of ESPN's College Gameday. No one more so than star quarterback Brendan Sorsby, with a cool featurette they aired on him during Saturday's broadcast.
Sorsby is red-hot on the field right now as a clear Heisman Trophy candidate with seven consecutive games of multiple TD passes and no interceptions, tying him with Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) for the longest streak in FBS since 2018. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) had eight for the lead. Saturday was Cincinnati’s seventh straight game with at least two touchdown passes and one or fewer sacks allowed, which ties the Big 12 record.
The whole offense got some deserved flowers, led by Sorsby.
“That goes back to what we've been really harping on, taking what the defense gives us. If it's not there, then don't worry," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "Sometimes the defense wins, sometimes they play great defense. When that happens, let's go to the next play, because then the next play may be our play where we get the first down.
"That comes to decision-making. Sorsby’s done a great job with his decisions, with our RPO games, decisions in the past games, knowing to run, knowing to throw away one, to check one. Anytime your quarterback’s doing that well, you're going to have success, there's a big reason why we're sitting here 7-1.”
Check out the featurette below ahead of tonight's 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff against Utah:
