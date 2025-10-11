Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats Football 20-11 Win Over UCF
CINCINNATI — Stacking wins in the Big 12.
Cincinnati Bearcats Football logged a 20-11 home win over the UCF Knights on Saturday to move to 5-1 on the season. Jeff Caldwell (three catches for 58 yards, two scores) and Joe Royer had the big highlight plays of the day in a pretty sleepy outing.
“Our offense is not going to be complacent after this one. I promise you that. We did not play good, the guys know it. It wasn't one person, it was everybody. We'll rip everybody come tomorrow. It's not good enough," Satterfield said bluntly about the uneven performance on Saturday. "As we move forward into this conference, we got some tough games, we know that. including next week, going on the road to Oklahoma State, so we have to get better to where we don't have the letdown like we had today offensively. We have a lot of good players. We have a really good offensive line, good quarterback. We're good everywhere. We got to keep the pedal down and just keep being aggressive. Guys have to expect to make those plays.”
Check out the top plays from the win over UCF that got Cincinnati to 6-5 all-time in the series:
