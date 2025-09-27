Highlights From Cincinnati's Explosive 37-34 Win Over Kansas
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats posted a stellar offensive day to escape Lawrence, Kansas, with a 37-34 win over the Jayhawks.
Cincinnati's passer threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, along with 52 yards rushing, to help Cincinnati get its first win over Kansas this century. Sorsby is clearly getting more and more comfortable with his receiving corps.
"Hats off to our guys for doing that," Sorsby said about getting kept clean by his offensive line after the game. "And you know, we've been good so far, but we've got to keep it up, especially going into the next week against Iowa State."
UC head coach Scott Satterfield was happy about his team's fiery response in big moments.
"Sometimes you can play really good defense, but you're going to hit a good play on somebody," Satterfield said about the back-and-forth offensive game. "So I think it's a little bit of a combination of that we got a lot of confidence in our receivers, we think they're very good, and we think source is pretty good too."
Check out some top highlights from the road win over Kansas:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk