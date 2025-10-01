Jeff Caldwell, Bearcats Wide Receivers Ready For Challenge Against Iowa State
CINCINNATI — Jeff Caldwell is part of a burgeoning UC wide receiver group that just powered a 37-34 win against Kansas alongside some great deliveries from quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Calldwell had three catches for 27 yards this past Saturday in a game where Sorsby lit up the defense for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Caldwell now has 12 catches for 199 yards and a score this season. UC may have another great chance to light up the airways against a depleted Iowa State secondary this weekend.
They are missing their top two cornerbacks in Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams for this game, but it doesn't mean UC will take that unit lightly.
"They play clean. They play well. We know they're a fast group. They're next man up. I mean, all of them can play," Caldwell told me after practice on Tuesday. "It's not like they have any weaknesses or drop-offs from the injuries. We know all of them can play. We just got to be able to go out there and compete with whoever goes out there."
Caldwell and I also had some fun talking about his top hobby off the field: birdwatching. Hear all about that and more from one of the best personalities on the team below:
