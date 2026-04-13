Jeff Caldwell Named One of 2026 NFL Draft's Biggest Stock Risers

Jeff Caldwell is getting noticed more and more as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches from April 23-25. The Cincinnati Bearcats' wide receiver has risen from an undrafted free agent to a cemented draft prospect over the past year since arriving in Cincinnati.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold named him one of the seven players whose stock has risen the most in the past few months. Caldwell should get picked in the 2026 cycle as the 152nd-ranked prospect on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board.

Rising All Over

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) comes off the field after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It varies among evaluators because there are some rough edges to Caldwell's game, and his route tree needs to be more robust. But he has likely shown enough in one season at Cincinnati (after three seasons at FCS Lindenwood) with his high-end measurables to potentially move from late Day 3 into early Day 3 consideration," Legwold wrote for the site. "Folks noticed Caldwell's final season at Lindenwood in 2024, when he averaged 19.5 yards per reception with 11 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top FCS player.

"He flashed in his season with the Bearcats -- his six touchdown catches came in five games -- and his work at the combine was hard to dismiss. Offenses in search of matchup wins in the red zone will always notice Caldwell's size/speed combination. He was the tallest receiver at the combine at 6-foot-5, and his 4.31-second 40 was the second fastest among receivers who ran."

An AFC scout loves the potential Caldwell has.

He could be the next good UC receiver in the NFL, joining Alec Pierce in what is a pretty barren WR history in the league for this program.

"I look at the board, and you don't see many guys with that kind of length who run like that. He needs work, he needs coaching, he needs to attack the ball, but the traits are there," An AFC team's director of college scouting told Legwold.

Caldwell reeled in 32 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns last season to complement the lead receiver and fellow prospect, Cyrus Allen. Don't be shocked if that duo makes up a group of five Bearcats that get drafted this month, which would be the most for UC since the record-setting 2022 class.

Check out ESPN's full piece here.

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