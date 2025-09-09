Jeff Caldwell Ready to Follow up Breakout Performance For Cincinnati Bearcats Football
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football wide receiver Jeff Caldwell spoke with the media on Tuesday following his big breakout game against Bowling Green this past weekend.
The Lindenwood transfer sparked up his connection with Brendan Sorsby to the tune of five catches for 105 yards and one score.
"I'd say about seven or eight. It's all right, didn't really score the touchdown. It is pretty mid, as the cool kids say these days, but it was cool, kind of moving, like in slow motion. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm probably gonna catch this,'" Caldwell said about his one-handed catch early in the game. "So yeah, it's pretty fun on the tunnel screen in the red zone.
"Honestly, it all started with a block from Isaiah Johnson. Shout out to him, so that block doesn't happen there, I don't think we're getting in the end zone there, but I was just excited to get in the end zone. I apologize for sticking the ball out. It won't happen again."
It was a big chunk of Cincinnati's 333 passing yards, and continued a solid start to the season snap-to-snap for Caldwell. He currently sits third on UC's offense with a 76 Pro Football Focus grade on 57 snaps played.
He should keep growing and growing in the Bearcats' offense as a late-bloomer in the college football ranks.
"Well, you just gotta find a new wardrobe first, adapt to the back pains. Arthritis springs early, so you gotta get ahead of that and stay mobile. Stay hydrated, joint lubricating. Honestly, I didn't know football was going to work out," Caldwell said about his growth spurt at Lindenwood that jumped him six inches up to 6-5. "Just blessed to have an opportunity to go play at Lindenwood, and made the most of it. Now we're here, and dreams do come true. I will say, dreamed about this as a kid, and couldn't write a better story."
Caldwell and Cyrus Allen (71.3) are the only two Bearcats wide receivers with 70-plus PFF grades so far this season.
