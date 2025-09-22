All Bearcats

Kickoff Time Announced For Cincinnati Bearcats Home Football Matchup Against Iowa State

Cincinnati is taking on the Cyclones at home.

Russ Heltman

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) runs with the ball for a first down around Cincinnati Bearcats' defensive tackler Dontay Corleone (2) during the third quarter in the week-12 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) runs with the ball for a first down around Cincinnati Bearcats' defensive tackler Dontay Corleone (2) during the third quarter in the week-12 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — A game time is on the board for the Cincinnati Bearcats football matchup against Iowa State on Oct. 4. The game is kicking off at 12 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2.

Cincinnati is trying to beat ISU for the first time as members of the Big 12 in what could be their first AP Poll-ranked opponent of the season.

UC is hoping it'll have Dontay Corleone back for this week's game against the ISU matchup.

“He had a good week this week. He'll certainly have next week to see how quickly he can continue to progress, and then the game week of the following," Scott Satterfield said last week. "So he's making progress, and we'll see where we're at with it. Everybody else is pretty healthy. Logan [Wilson] came back. Was good this week. Jack [Dingle] was out today. I really believe he needed another week, quite honestly, to be 100% so he'll be ready to go for Kansas for sure.”

Cincinnati takes on Kansas in Lawrence this weekend and then returns home for the next scheduled game date against Iowa State. The Bearcats are 2-1 on the 2025 season, Satterfield's third at the helm.

