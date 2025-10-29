Mikah Coleman Enjoying The 'Ride' With Cincinnati Bearcats Football
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati defensive end Mikah Coleman bought in at the ground floor of the Bearcats' football rebuild, and now he's thriving with his teammates.
Coleman missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, but he's returned for every game this year, playing his best football (career-high 67.1 Pro Football Focus grade this season). The veteran hasn't had a ton of straight pass-rush opportunities to gnaw into, but he got his first UC sack this past weekend and is getting more and more comfortable with his role.
"I knew coming into Cincinnati that it was gonna be a rebuild," Coleman told me on Tuesday. "I knew the guys they were bringing in that we were going to end up taking over the Big 12, so we still got a lot of work to put in, but like, we're on the right track. Like I knew it just coming in, all the coaches, everything that was going on, all the new changes and stuff. Like I was ready for anything with the Bearcats. I was ready."
Coleman is another instance of the elite winning culture and togetherness that UC has fostered. It's a far cry from the rough 2023 chemistry on this team and a testament to how well this staff can foster relationships.
Coleman is ready for the next stop on the ride.
"It's been a ride," Coleman said. "I feel good. Last year I missed the whole season, but this season has been. It's been a ride we've been getting after it. I feel good. I'm helping my team any way I can. We are all motivating each other. It's been really good this season."
