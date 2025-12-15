Cincinnati Bearcats Football Mauler Named AP All-American Following 2025 Regular Season

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team landed one player on the AP All-American teams for the 2025 season. Guard Evan Tengesdahl got a nod on the third team to cap off his stellar season in the middle of Cincinnati's offense.

He was one of just two Big 12 offensive linemen to earn an AP All-America honor alongside Utah's Spencer Fano. Tengesdahl started all 12 games at left guard this past regular season, his first as a primary starter at the collegiate level.

The redshirt sophomore’s play helped make Cincinnati’s offensive line one of the best in the country. UC ranks second nationally in fewest sacks allowed (seven) and ranks third in fewest TFL allowed (39). He posted the third-best Pro Football Focus grades among all guards to play at least 300 FBS Snaps this season (84.3 overall).

He and Brendan Sorsby were the clear top players on UC's offense. It's been a fruitful fall for the big man, amassing honors like Associated Press All-America Third Team, All-Big 12 First Team (AP), All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches), All-Big 12 (PFF), Joe Moore Award Semifinalist, and part of the Three-Time Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week.

Tengesdahl will try to cap the season in style with a great performance against Navy in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

