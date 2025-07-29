New Cincinnati Special Teams Coach Luke Paschall 'Looking Forward' in Crucial Role
CINCINNATI — It's a whole new ballgame for the Bearcats' special teams units during 2025 fall camp. Cincinnati just brought in a new special-teams coordinator in Luke Paschall from Middle Tennessee State in May, and the veteran coach has already put his stamp on the units.
Pachall told me at Monday's opening fall camp session that he watched every 2024 special teams snap twice over this summer and has a strong feel for how to mold one of the worst overall special teams groups in the country last season.
"It's a whole new team," Paschall told me on the field at Higher Ground Conference Center. "I've watched every single snap, probably twice over, mainly to watch what the body types can do, the players that are coming back, what they can do best, what they don't do well.
"I didn't really watch so much scheme and all that kind of stuff, and I didn't put a lot of stock into looking in the rear view mirror. We're looking forward. I'm looking forward. But I had to do my research, because I got here so late, to find out about these guys as fast as possible. So we can bridge the gap."
Paschall discussed the importance of fielding every punt, what he looks for in a voluntary returner, and more. Check out the full conversation below.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk