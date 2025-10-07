Pair of Bearcats Stars Named Top NFL Draft Risers Following Win Over Iowa State
CINCINNATI — Two UC players wowed The Athletic's Dane Brugler across this past weekend of college football. The draft analyst listed QB Brendan Sorsby and LB Jake Golday among his top six draft prospects that rose up the 2026 ranks this week.
Sorsby has played like a top-five QB so far, with an 87.6 ESPN QBR (fifth nationally) and a whopping 12:1 TD-INT ratio.
"Sorsby flashed his arm talent on Saturday," Brugler stated. "In the first quarter, I liked how he used his eyes to keep the middle-field safety honest before throwing a perfect strike down the sideline for a 36-yard gain (on a fantastic catch by his receiver). Then, in the fourth quarter, this javelin throw clinched the game for the Bearcats — Sorsby hits the slot post in stride for the 82-yard touchdown.
"A fourth-year junior, Sorsby entered the season with mid-round draft grades from NFL scouts. Aside from an inconsistent performance in the 2025 opener, he hasn’t disappointed. His throws will spray at times, usually when he gets too loose with his mechanics, but Sorsby is an athletic passer with tools worth developing."
The veteran passer is tracking to be a lock to get drafted in April if he declares, same with Golday, who leads all Big 12 players with 9.8 tackles per game and two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.
"A former FCS defensive end, Golday transferred to Cincinnati last season and made the move to off-ball linebacker," Brugler wrote. "At 6 feet 4 and 237 pounds with 4.5 speed, his range and ability to close jumps off the screen. In Saturday’s upset win over Iowa State, Golday finished with 12 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble — but I was more impressed by some of his reps in coverage. Not only does he have the athletic balance to flip his hips, but his cover awareness helps him find passing lanes.
"Last month, I highlighted Golday as a senior prospect who had put himself in the top-100 mix. As he develops out in space and puts more impact plays on tape, he will continue to rise and could entice NFL teams in the early rounds."
Golday could rise all the way into the first round as one of the best linebackers in the draft if he makes more plays in coverage consistently like he did against Iowa State.
