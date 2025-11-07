Sauce Gardner, Alec Pierce 'Super Pumped' To Be On Same Team Again
CINCINNATI — Sauce Gardner and Alec Pierce are pumped to rekindle their practice battles as Gardner starts up his Colts tenure this week. The two went head-to-head in practice for two straight seasons in their Cincinnati days and they are running it back for the foreseeable future.
Gardner was dealt from New York to Indianapolis on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.
The Bearcat brothers are reunited just a few hours away from Clifton.
"Everybody throughout the building was always saying, like, He always spoke highly of me, and obviously that made it easier for me to be here," Gardner said about Pierce's endorsement. "Obviously, everybody already knew who I was as a person and a player. We always joke and things like that. It was just great. He was super pumped. I think he called me before our GM called me, but like I said, I was lying down with my girl, so I wasn't picking up the phone at that time.
"So I didn't know what it was. I didn't know what it was about, but I kind of wish I had answered the call, because I kind of would have known, but I got the (trade) call before my agent got the call. I got the call before anybody, got the call. So, you know, it was great to just find out from them in a great way."
Gardner is very excited to continue his career in the AFC, all while jumping from a door mat in the Jets to a two-loss contender in the Colts.
Pierce has been a big part of that winning success, ranking ninth in the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception this season.
"Just super competitive," Pierce said about their college battles. "We would do walk-throughs at night, and it would get 10 minutes into that walk-through, which would turn quickly into going about 90% because he's trying to press you, you're trying to get off the press, whatever. So, just a super competitive guy. And I think that kind of equated to how we worked and got better with each other."
Now, the duo has the same goal: To bring a second Super Bowl trophy to Indiana.
