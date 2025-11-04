Sauce Gardner Traded, Joining Bearcats Teammate on NFL Contender
CINCINNATI — Sauce Gardner is reuniting with a Bearcat teammate in Indianapolis. Multiple reports noted that the Colts are trading for the New York Jets' star cornerback ahead of today's NFL Trade Deadline.
He and Alec Pierce are teammates once again. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts are sending a 2026 and 2027 first-round pick and wide receiver AD Mitchell to New York in exchange for Gardner.
He had a short message for New York fans after the trade, posting "New York, it's been real," on X.
“He can be the best in the league. He has the size, he has all the traits that you want: he’s big, he has long arms, he can run. He can deny the ball. He can play zone, he can play man, he can do it all. Sauce didn’t tackle as well as he could have last season, but his first years he tackled his a** off, so we know it’s in him, & he’s gonna get back to doing that,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said about Gardner this past offseason.
Gardner won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022, all while making the Pro Bowl and earning First-Team All-Pro status in his first NFL season. He paired the same two honors in his sophomore campaign as well.
Gardner has since signed a $120 million extension to stay with the Jets, but he played less than half a season with them after signing the deal.
