Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Welcoming Back Jizzle James To Roster Replacing International Player

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are officially welcoming back Jizzle James to the basketball program after he was dismissed for undisclosed personal issues before the 2025-26 season. Bearcat Journal's Keegan Knickoson reported he will play against Alabama State tonight.

UC is moving him onto the official roster in place of international guard Lucas Atauri, who has not logged a minute of game action this season. He has been removed from the official roster as of this morning and replaced by James.

Atauri was James's replacement, and now James looks like he is replacing the fellow guard. Things first started heating up earlier this month when James attended the Tarleton State game. He then traveled with the team for its loss to Georgia this past weekend.

"He's enrolled here," UC head coach Wes Miller said on Dec. 1. "I know everybody wants to ask basketball questions, and I understand that, but if anybody wants to know he's doing well, personally, he's doing great, and that's what I care about, what I'm happy about, what I'm proud of, and I'm glad he's on campus, he's enrolled, he's using our facilities.

"It's not news, because it's been going on for a while, but if somebody spotted him and you guys are asking a fair question, that's what it is. As far as basketball, I don't have any comments about it. There's nothing to talk about or report. There's no story. The story, basketball-wise, is about the players wearing the jersey who are playing on the court. Still, on a personal level, because he's family to me and anybody out there that cares about him, they should know he's doing great, and I'm really proud of that."

James was a 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player, Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg on 40% shooting) and assist leader (3.5 APG to 1.8 turnovers per game). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double figures 25 times.

Cincinnati has struggled mightily at the guard position this year. Day Day Thomas has been the only consistent ball handler on the team. James should help the half-court offense a bit as a new player in the mix who can actually create his own shot in breakdown moments.

He wasn't the most efficient player last season, but he should at least help level out UC's offensive floor, which has fallen lower and lower this season, down below the 230s nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom.

The Cincinnati men’s basketball team has added Jizzle James to its roster, head coach Wes Miller announced Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IFPBwEDNE8 — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) December 17, 2025

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk