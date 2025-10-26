Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Homecoming Win Over Baylor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rolled through homecoming on Saturday with a wire-to-wire win over the Baylor Bears 41-20 to move to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12 this season.
Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby, and more discussed the offensive showcase, which featured all three phases of the ball contributing to the program's first win over Baylor.
“They're absolutely playing a chip on their shoulder. I think every time we go out on a practice field or game field, we have something to prove," Satterfield said about his team earlier this week. "That's the way they're preparing, and that'swhat they're trying to do in the games. They're trying to prove something where, anytime you have that mentality, then you're going to give yourself a chance.
"We talked about this every week; it's all about our process, how we prepare, how we take care of our bodies throughout the week, and it's about Tuesday's practices. It’s like game day for us today. There are so many things I think this team has done a great job of preparing throughout the week, which is showing up on game day.”
Cincinnati has a road trip against the Utah Utes up next to try and stay perfect in the Big 12 this season. A win would notch the team's first eight-game win streak since the College Football Playoff run.
