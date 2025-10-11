All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield and More Discuss Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Latest Victory Over UCF

Cincinnati is 5-1 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with players during a NCAA men’s college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Northwestern State Demons, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with players during a NCAA men’s college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Northwestern State Demons, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats notched another victory during the 2025 season on Saturday with a 20-11 mark over the UCF Knights.

Cincinnati answered the bell with the favorite badge and turned in a solid performance all around to continue their longest winning streak of the Satterfield era.

The offensive line once again led the way for Cincinnati, keeping Brendan Sorsby clean and opening enough rushing lanes.

"We all know offensive linemen, they don't really get to touch the ball, they don't score touchdowns, they don't get the big-time accolades, but if the offense is having success, then they get to reap some of those rewards," Satterfield said about the offensive line earlier this week. "That's what's happening. Our offense has been really doing well; we're running the football, we're throwing it, we're scoring points. I'm glad to see that our offensive line is getting the recognition that they've gotten, because I do think they've been playing really well. They're playing physical. They take pride in not giving up any kind of, you know, pressures or tackles for loss.”

