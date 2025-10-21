Scott Satterfield Highlights Bearcats Homecoming Opportunity Against Baylor
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield was all smiles with the media this week as his team continues its best showing since taking over UC football ahead of the 2023 season. Cincinnati is 6-1 atop the Big 12 standings, and getting ready to face the 4-3 Baylor Bears in front of a packed Homecoming crowd this weekend.
Yes, the Bearcats are bowl eligible, but the 1-0 goal each week remains in place until the ultimate regular-season goal is accomplished—Winning the Big 12.
"They're absolutely playing with a chip on their shoulder," Satterfield said about his team. "I think each and every time we go out on the practice field or game field, we got something to prove. And I think that's the way they're prepared, and that's what they're trying to do in the games, you know, trying to prove something and and I think whenever you have that mentality, then you're going to give yourself a chance.
"It's all about our process, all about how we prepare, how we take care of our bodies throughout the week. It's about Tuesday's practice, like game day for us today. So many things. I think this team has done a great job of the preparation throughout the week."
Cincinnati is a betting favorite again this week, but will likely have to tighten things up defensively to win by margin. UC just allowed one of the 10 worst rushing attacks in the country by EPA to post 228 yards on them in Saturday's 49-17 win over OK State.
Baylor brings the 73rd-ranked rushing attack by yards per carry into this game and the 24th-best scoring offense overall (36.3 PPG). Having Dontay Corleone continue improving his health this week and beyond is crucial. Satterfield noted during his media session that Corleone is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.
"Obviously he's not 100% I think if you watch the film, you can see that," Satterfield said. "Having his presence out there and being around our guys is huge for us. He's probably not playing more than 35 snaps anyway. So normally, we rotate a lot of guys up front. We're going to rotate a lot of linebackers. Anytime there's a change in offensive personnel, then we're going to rotate, so we're always going to continue to do that, but hopefully, each and every week, as we go through the remainder of the season, that hopefully is healing up better and better.
Cincinnati has a top-five offense (fifth in ESPN's efficiency metric) and top-15 special teams (13th on ESPN). If the defense catches up, then UC can forge a clear path to the Big 12 title game.
