Scott Satterfield Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Situation Entering Final 2025 Regular Season Games
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon as Cincinnati licks its wounds from a two-game losing streak that's left his team with a slim chance to win the Big 12.
UC held betting odds to lift the trophy as low as +600 three weeks ago, but losses to Utah and Arizona have completely taken away control of their Big 12 destiny. The Bearcats have to win out and get a loss from Utah down the stretch to make the big game.
Having Evan Pryor and Caleb Goodie in the fold for Saturday's offensive push against BYU would be a big help. Satterfield gave the latest update on those two injured weapons.
"I'm not surprised how much we missed them," Satterfield noted about the holes last week. "Two big playmakers for us that have great speed. That's certainly something that you want to have on the field. We feel good about both those guys being available this week. Obviously, we'll see as the week goes on we'll know more. But feel good about those guys. Goodie for sure will be ready to go and Pryor's very close. I feel good about him being available this week."
The Bearcats are playing a home night game for the first time since Kansas whooped them to close the 2023 season. Satterfield is ready to spark a more positive night memory this weekend.
"So excited about this opportunity against BYU. Great team. Kalani (Sitake) has done a phenomenal job there," Satterfield said. "Very mature team, physical, big, coached well. Defense is one of the best defenses in the country. Offensively, coming into the season thought, Okay, a new quarterback, they'll struggle a little bit, but Bear Bachmeier's played outstanding.
"He's playing like he's an older player, like an experienced player, plays with great poise, throws the ball really well, and then can run the football, which he's done a great job as a dual threat."
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
