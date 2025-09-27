All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield Updates Key Bearcats Injuries Following Big Win Over Kansas

A key injury that hopefully isn't serious.

Russ Heltman

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a few players and head coach Scott Satterfield speak to the media following Saturday's impressive 37-34 win against the Kansas Jayhawks that saw the two sides combine for the most yards in a college football game this season (1,134).

Cincinnati missed defensive tackle Dontay Corleone in the contest due to an ankle injury and also saw Joe Royer go down with what appeared to be a head knock during the second half of Saturday's win. But it is not confirmed as of this writing.

He suffered the injury on a nice 20-yard catch and head coach Scott Satterfield did not have a clear update on his status following a whirlwind game. Corleone does sound like he will be able to play next week against Iowa State at home.

"He truly came down to a game-time decision today, so I feel good about him next week," Satterfield said about Corleone. "I mean, obviously we'll see how he goes, but anticipate him being available. I don't know yet on Joe, we'll see once we get back."

Cincinnati got a massive win to start league play and can build some more momentum next week hopefully with Royer and Corleone on the field against one of the best teams in the Big 12.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football