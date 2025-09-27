Scott Satterfield Updates Key Bearcats Injuries Following Big Win Over Kansas
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a few players and head coach Scott Satterfield speak to the media following Saturday's impressive 37-34 win against the Kansas Jayhawks that saw the two sides combine for the most yards in a college football game this season (1,134).
Cincinnati missed defensive tackle Dontay Corleone in the contest due to an ankle injury and also saw Joe Royer go down with what appeared to be a head knock during the second half of Saturday's win. But it is not confirmed as of this writing.
He suffered the injury on a nice 20-yard catch and head coach Scott Satterfield did not have a clear update on his status following a whirlwind game. Corleone does sound like he will be able to play next week against Iowa State at home.
"He truly came down to a game-time decision today, so I feel good about him next week," Satterfield said about Corleone. "I mean, obviously we'll see how he goes, but anticipate him being available. I don't know yet on Joe, we'll see once we get back."
Cincinnati got a massive win to start league play and can build some more momentum next week hopefully with Royer and Corleone on the field against one of the best teams in the Big 12.
