Several Cincinnati Bearcats Impress With Pro Football Focus Grades Following Win Over Bowling Green
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats showed some leaky tendencies across Saturday's 34-20 win over Bowling Green, but still turned in some notable performances to drive a victory. Pro Football Focus graded the contest and had Brendan Sorsby and Jeff Caldwell atop the overall grades at 91.2 overall after sparking their in-game connection after caldwell transferred in from Lindenwood for this season.
Sorsby answered the bell and showed his passing touch capabilities with a talented but still new receiving corps that should just keep getting more in sync throughout the season. The rest of the top offensive grades included left tackle Joe Cotton (75), tight end Joe Royer (72), and right tackle Ethan Green (72).
The lowest graded players included tight end Patrick Gurd (41.3), running back Evan Pryor (47), and right tackle Deondre Buford 48.3.
Cincinnati's trenches have been a strength so far this season, as evidenced by defensive end Jaylon White-McClain leading the defense with an 85.8 overall grade, albeit on a limited 15 snaps. Veteran linebacker Jack Dingle notched a career-high 80.8 grade on the day as he settles into the same defensive system across consecutive seasons.
The Bearcats have graded out very well against the run so far this season and could lean on that as a strength throughout conference play. The rest of the top grades included Dontay Corleone (78.3), safety Christian Harrison (72.1), and safety Antwan Peek Jr. (70.9).
The lowest defensive marks came from safety Kye Stokes (three snaps), star Jiquan Sanks (51.1), defensive end Rob Jackson (52), and cornerback Daniel James (54.2).
Cincinnati should put up some high marks next week against one of the worst FCS teams in the country, Northwestern State.
