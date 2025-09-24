Three Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stars Named Top 125 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team only had one player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that number is likely to at least triple in 2026. Pro Football Focus released its latest 400-player big board for the next draft session in April, and Cincinnati had three names make the cut: Dontay Corleone, Jake Golday, and Joe Royer.
All three made it into the top-125, with Corleone at No. 64, Golday at No. 115, and Royer at No. 122.
It would be pretty surprising to see any of the three not get drafted at this rate. Corleone could've been taken at any time over the past three drafts, and the other two have risen steadily over the past 12 months.
Corleone is working to return to the field on Saturday against Kansas. He will be questionable entering the contest.
"Dontay is making great progress," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about his star player on Tuesday. "He'll be listed as questionable as we come out tomorrow with the injury report. But he's making great progress. And obviously, we'll see as the week goes on and see how he's progressing."
Cincinnati battles the Jayhawks at noon ET on Saturday.
