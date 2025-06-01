Cincinnati Bearcats Fall Short in Opening Round of 2025 NCAA Tournament
COLUMBUS — The Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team's glorious season came to an unfortunate end on Sunday. The Bearcats were officially eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament following a 10-3 loss to Wake Forest.
The No. 3 seeded Bearcats struggled to get anything going on the offensive end against No. 2 seeded Wake Forest on Sunday, despite opening tournament play with an 11-6 victory over the Demon Deacons on Friday.
Those two contests bookended a matchup against the No. 1 seed and host of the Knoxville Regional in Tennessee on Saturday, with the Bearcats dropping that one 10-6 and setting up their eventual elimination with Sunday's loss.
Although they ultimately failed to advance to the Super Regionals, the 2025 season turned out to be one of the statistically best and most memorable seasons for the program, its players, and its fans.
On the season, the Bearcats finished with a 33-26 record. The 33 victories are the most by the program since 2008 and the fifth-most in a season all-time in the program's history.
Head coach Jordan Bischel earned his first tournament appearance for Cincinnati in just his second season with the team, including their seventh in school history and their first since 2019. Bischel had previously made it to the NCAA Tournament in three of his five seasons at Central Michigan.
It was also the team's first at-large selection into the tournament field in over 50 years, with the program's most recent at-large selection dating back to 1974.
Cincinnati has now eclipsed 30+ wins in back-to-back seasons under Bischel in the powerful Big 12 conference. This was certainly a year to build on, despite an abrubt end to the season.
