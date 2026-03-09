Cincinnati Bearcats Football Legend Makes Decision On NFL Future

CINCINNATI — A Bearcats football legend is going back to the NFL for a 14th season. Travis Kelce is signing another deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to continue his Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news on Monday.

"Back for more: Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him. At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay," Rapoport posted on X.

The 36-year-old legendary UC alum discussed his future in January on The New Heights Podcast.

“I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings, and they know where I stand at least right now,” Kelce said to his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. “There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that. I don’t know. It’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel content that I can go out there and give it another run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat. So I think right now it’s just finding that answer … when it all settles down.”

Kelce made his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl last season after posting 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

“I put my feet up, and I just be a human because I’ve been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it. I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it. There is something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season … Just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, and try and figure out what I’m going to do next in terms of my future in football," Kelce said about enjoying his offseason.

Cincinnati fans will see how on Sundays once again this fall.

