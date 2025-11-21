Draymond Green Has Beef With Cincinnati Bearcats Legend
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legend Kenyon Martin and Warriors star Draymond Green have beef. Martin called out Green on the Gil's Area podcast. Green fired back this week.
“I’ve watched Draymond’s career from the time he came in until now. And I think a lot of the things and the people who he has done things to has been calculated,” Martin said. “It’s not spur-of-the-moment things. It ain’t reactionary things and he hasn’t hit someone or did something to someone, and someone’s instant reaction is the next step.
“I respect Draymond’s career, what he’s done, what he has done for the Warriors, four-time champion, and all those things. Not to take anything off his career, but I just don’t put him in the category with Rick Mahorn, Charles Oakley, those guys.”
Green responded quickly, pointing out that Martin is only a one-time All-Star and never won an NBA title.
“How you continue to shoot at me when you underachieved," Green said. "One All-Star? If I stop playing today, my career was better, way more impactful. Your resume got to be a little better to keep taking shots."
Green, a four-time NBA Champion, is also a four-time All-Star and has been on the All-NBA Defensive team nine times.
He also noted that Martin is from Saginaw, Michigan and played high school basketball at the same school that Green's dad did.
"The constant shots has been a little confusing to me because I don't quite know where they came from," Green said. "And you think, you know, someone that was the number one pick that didn't quite have the career that I've had, but played similar roles in a sense, would appreciate it, would show more love. Especially when you go back to a kid born and raised in Saginaw, you think it'll be a little more love. So it's a little disappointing to see the constant shots. I just always thought it would be a little more love than that. But when you were the number one pick and effectively, you know, underachieved, I guess that would be the reason why."
Martin was the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA for 15 seasons, made the All-Star team in 2003-2004 and helped the Nets win the Eastern Conference in 2022 and 2003. Green is in his 14th NBA season and was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Martin is a Bearcats legend. His number was retired shortly after he finished his four year career at the University of Cincinnati in 2000. Many believe the Bearcats would've won the National Championship that season if Martin hadn't suffered a broken leg in the Conference USA Tournament.
Cincinnati only had two losses on the season when Martin broke his leg. He still went No. 1 overall in the 2000 NBA Draft.
Watch Green and Martin's comments below: