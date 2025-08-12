Travis Kelce Notes Taylor Swift's Athletic Abilities in New Feature Story
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce sure seems like he's loving life in 2025.
The former Cincinnati star turned NFL superstar is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift and opened up about their relationship in an interview with GQ.
The two seem to be thriving off going through their very public lives together.
"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce said in the story. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows."
The two have been dating for almost two years now, with the relationship going public in 2023.
Kelce doesn't just view her as a singer; it takes more than that to be the world's most famous pop star.
"She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But ... I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," Kelce declared. "Arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."
Swift has been a staunch supporter of Kelce's football career in the NFL, which is likely in its last few years entering his age-36 season.
He played at Cincinnati during the 2009, 2011, and 2012 campaigns. Check out the full story below:
