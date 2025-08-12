All Bearcats

Travis Kelce Notes Taylor Swift's Athletic Abilities in New Feature Story

Kelce is entering his 13th NFL season.

Russ Heltman

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. - Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce sure seems like he's loving life in 2025.

The former Cincinnati star turned NFL superstar is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift and opened up about their relationship in an interview with GQ.

The two seem to be thriving off going through their very public lives together.

"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce said in the story. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows."

The two have been dating for almost two years now, with the relationship going public in 2023.

Kelce doesn't just view her as a singer; it takes more than that to be the world's most famous pop star.

"She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But ... I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," Kelce declared. "Arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."

Swift has been a staunch supporter of Kelce's football career in the NFL, which is likely in its last few years entering his age-36 season.

He played at Cincinnati during the 2009, 2011, and 2012 campaigns. Check out the full story below:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

