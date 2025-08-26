All Bearcats

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Announce Engagement

The next step!

Russ Heltman

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged!

The former Bearcats tight end and NFL legend proposed this week, and the couple shared pictures of the big day on social media. 

The two started dating in September 2023 and have stayed strong together through Swift's record-breaking Eras World Tour and more. She's impressed Kelce in more ways than one.

"She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But ... I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," Kelce declared. "Arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."

On top of that respect, the two can share similar life experiences as they start building one together.

"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce said in the story. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows."

Check out the engagement photo below:

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News