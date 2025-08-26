Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Announce Engagement
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged!
The former Bearcats tight end and NFL legend proposed this week, and the couple shared pictures of the big day on social media.
The two started dating in September 2023 and have stayed strong together through Swift's record-breaking Eras World Tour and more. She's impressed Kelce in more ways than one.
"She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But ... I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," Kelce declared. "Arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."
On top of that respect, the two can share similar life experiences as they start building one together.
"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce said in the story. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows."
Check out the engagement photo below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk