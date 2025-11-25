Scott Satterfield Trying ToEnd Season With 'Huge' Win Amidst November Struggles
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield is hoping to turn the November Cincinnati Bearcats football trends around this weekend and end the season on a high note against TCU as underdogs in the final regular-season game of the year.
UC is 1-10 under Satterfield this month during his full tenure and would love to enter bowl season 8-4 instead of 7-5. UC is getting outscored 32.7 to 18.9 per game in these November games.
"I think it's huge, obviously. I mean, eight sounds a lot better than seven," Satterfield said. "As you head into signing day on Wednesday, and then we're starting to gather names for the portal. I think that's huge, too. I mean, obviously, the more wins you have, it's going to help, and just the fact that going and playing on the road against a really good TCU team and getting another win, that'd be awesome. It says a lot about our program.
"It says a lot about our guys' resiliency. We have dropped the last three, and all three of those teams are really good teams. And this team is good too. So, here's another great opportunity. That we didn't finish the last few. How can we go out and finish these games and get this win? So, yeah, I think also get the bad taste out of your mouth. And I just think as you head into the offseason and bowl season, man, winning is just so much better as you head throughout December and then obviously, the bowl game too."
Cincinnati has to find a way to slow down Josh Hoover and the TCU offense in what should be a pretty raucous environment in Texas.
The two schools are 2-2 all-time against one another on the football field.
"The momentum that can carry you into this December and this part of the season will be huge for us, and still a lot of play for them," Satterfield noted. "There's a lot of pride in our team. You think about these 22 seniors, they're still playing for a lot, a lot of these guys are going to play at the next level in the NFL. And so trying to go out and play their best game. Starts this week in practice, coming out, and having a great week. And, you know, getting ready to go down to Texas to play TCU."
Cincinnati gets the action rolling at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
