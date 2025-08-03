Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Makes Final Five Schools for Son of NBA Star
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball is among the top five schools for a talented guard in the 2026 class. Four-star 2026 guard Brandon Bass Jr. out of Windermere (Florida) is still interest in Cincinnati.
Bass is down to Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisiana State, UCF, and Purdue. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news.
According to 247Sports, Bass is the 81st-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best shooting guard. He is the son of former NBA player Brandon Bass. He played 12 seasons in the league in the 2000s with various teams from the Boston Celtics to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bass attended LSU before playing in the NBA.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound talent held 14 offers from schools like Houston and Florida Atlantic before making this cut to the final group. He is a straight bucket getter with great all-around potential. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 40% shooting from the field and 33% from the three-point line last season. He holds a high school career average at 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game (44% overall, 38% from deep).
Check out highlights here from the 6-4, 185-pound talent.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk