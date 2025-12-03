Wes Miller Aiming To Make History With Road Crosstown Shootout Win Against Xavier

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller met with the media on Wednesday to preview the big Crosstown Shootout matchup this weekend between his Bearcats basketball team and Xavier inside Cintas Center on Friday night.

UC and Xavier have limped out of the season gates so far, but Miller is excited to go after his second win in the series and the Bearcats' first win in Norwood since 2001.

"The things that matter, they matter whether you're going into the Crosstown Shootout, or whether you're going into your second week of preseason practice," Miller said about the heightened stakes this week. "Like the things that matter, matter, which is getting better every day, winning the details, investing in the things that you value, that's what you're going to spend your time and attention on.

"So things don't change a lot, but there's a different feeling in the air, in weeks like this, I've learned that around here, because all of a sudden you walk in here and there's a lot more people sitting here, and there's a lot more cameras, and so I think there's a different feeling in the air."

The Bearcats' offense has been having major issues to start the season. They are now ranked 218th nationally in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency, which is the lowest ranking they've had in the KenPom era. It's capping the impact of a fourth-best adjusted defensive efficiency on the other end.

Miller is hoping his team can be more consistent shooting the ball in their first true road matchup of the season.

"This one is special because it means so much to Cincinnati, and I've learned to really appreciate that, respect that, and just appreciative that I get to experience a rivalry like that," Miller said.

All the action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on TNT as Cincinnati aims to grow its 52-40 all-time lead in the legendary matchup.

"The games are fun, right as competitors, and the moment that the games aren't fun, then you guys can catch me on the first tee," Miller joked. "The higher the level the game, the more excitement there is. So, yeah, there's always excitement. We're going to play a ton of big games, and they all matter, and they're all big to me. But the Big 12 games and the Power Conference games and the games and big environments, yeah, that stuff's fun. There's no coach speak here. That stuff's fun. Competitors enjoy those type of things. And yeah, I think there's excitement about that."

