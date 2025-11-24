Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds 24th 2026 Commitment In Three-Star Tight End
CINCINNATI — Make it 24 commitments for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team in the class of 2026. UC just flipped former South Florida three-star tight end commit Jalen Williams to their side.
According to 247Sports, the Bloomington South (Indiana) playmaker ranks 1,148th nationally and 69th among tight ends.
He was committed to South Florida until tight ends coach Josh Stepp and the Bearcats swooped in. He holds eight other offers from schools like Bowling Green and Colorado State.
Williams helps secure Cincinnati's class among the top 60 nationally on 247Sports. The Bearcats' top goal of a Big 12 title this season evaporated on Saturday night with a third consecutive loss, but the team can still pick up some end-of-season momentum after dropping the BYU game.
"They're great guys, I hurt for them," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said following the Senior Night loss. "We want it bad for them and everybody else that was in this stadium. But it's about the execution. You have to execute the plays. I care a great deal about those seniors and am obviously disappointed to not give them a winning note on Senior Night."
The Bearcats are now 1-10 in November during the Scott Satterfield era. Williams will try to flip that around when he arrives on campus in a few months. Check out his highlights here.
