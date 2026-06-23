Cincinnati Bearcats Football Flips Three-Star 2027 Cornerback From SEC School

The Bearcats football program kept a nice run of commitments rolling this week. Three-star 2027 LaGrange (Georgia) cornerback Zy'corius Huzzie is flipping his college commitment from Arkansas to Cincinnati.

He announced the decision on Tuesday. According to 247Sports, Huzzie is ranked 629th nationally and 65th among cornerbacks in this class.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cover man held 15 offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia State, and South Florida before diving into the recruitment ocean again and finding Cincinnati island.

Huzzie should mix into a strong secondary class so far that includes 18 commitments total, five of whom are now defensive backs. Huzzie will be learning a relatively new defense compared to what the rest of the roster has next season.

New defensive coordinator Nate Woody is bringing a 3-4 blitzing scheme to the table this fall. Uc head coach Scott Satterfield discussed it all this month with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger.

"It's going good. I think it's slow. When you think about spring practice, there are 15 opportunities there, and Coach Woody, the staff, they're learning the new players and trying to figure out what they can do, can't do," Satterfield said. "As we go through the summer, we're starting to install back over and really just kind of repeating that, and then when we get to the fall camp, we'll do the same thing, kind of start over, reinstall that as well to be able to do a lot of different things. I think there's a lot of variety. You're going to be able to see different coverages, a lot of different blitz packages mixing things up.

"These Big 12 quarterbacks are so talented nowadays that you just can't fit the same defense. You've got to be able to mix it up against those guys, but one thing I think that stands out defensively is we did get a lot bigger at the back end with our DBs, both corners have great length and really good size, the safeties are very impressive with what they can do with their size."

Check out more from Huzzie's game here.

Zy Huzzie Commitment | Zy Huzzie on IG

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